I might have a problem

I tend to plan trips, particularly road trips, around Peet’s Coffee locations.

Source: https://www.flickr.com/photos/91807507@N03/15983460870/

Unlike Starbucks that are everywhere, certain parts of California are Peet’s deserts. I try to work a trip so I know when I will make it back to a Peet’s oasis.

Well, it turns out the Peet’s app and website are really terrible about locating Peet’s stores. So I made this little webapp to assist.

The app is written by me for me, so it’s pretty limited and specific to my needs. You can try it at:

https://peetsmap.toyz.org

As you will see, outside of major cities, Peet’s stores can get pretty sparse.

If you want to customize the app, you can grab it on Github here:

https://github.com/mrblog/peetsmap

Update: these locations are exclusively the full service Peet’s corporate stores, where they brew real Peet’s the Peet’s way, not gas stations, grocery stores, or the like, that may sell Peet’s coffee.