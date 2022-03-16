Fun with Wordle

I put together an app to play Wordle and to use to research various aspects of the game, including best starting words.

I put this little non-technical video together as an experiment:

It’s a learning experience making these videos. The volume is all over the place and there are some segments that should have had their own animations or visuals. And it’s kind of long, which is somewhat intentional as an ASMR-ish type video.

If you’re interested in the actual guesser, you can find it here: https://github.com/mrblog/wordle_playground

Here’s the table of starting words described in the video, with their stats: