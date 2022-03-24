More fun with Wordle – Second guess analysis

Update March 26, 2022: Added some runts-to-win analysis and updated the “top-25” words again based on that data, see the update section below for details.

Recently I published some analysis for that holy grail of Wordle, the best starting words: Fun with Wordle.

That analysis looked at thousands of guesses for how many words those guesses eliminate on average for all the Wordle answers, as well as millions of simulations using those starting words to get the average turns-to-win playing hard-mode and easy-mode. It used those results to suggest the top starting words.

Since doing that analysis, and even while doing that analysis, I was thinking about taking things to the next step, looking beyond the first guess, to see how things look when considering also the second guess. I noticed in the data, that sometimes a guess that measures as a worse first-guess by that analysis might actually come out better when considering the results after a second guess. This got me thinking about doing some deeper analysis.

Doing the same kind of brute-force simulation analysis on first+second guesses for all the possible guesses would be over 160 million simulations, which I estimated to be about 18 months of compute time on my available hardware. So instead of looking at all the possible guess words, I took the top 100 from the previous first guess analysis and ran those. That took about five days of compute time to run all those simulations. Due to these compute requirements, I didn’t run simulations for both hard-mode and easy-mode. All the results here were run in easy-mode.

Based on the previous analysis, I expected the difference between the best and worst starting words to be minimal, and that certainly turned out to be the case. The best first+second simulation gives an average of 1.017237 possible guesses remaining, while the 100th rated result gives an average of 1.06955 possible guesses remaining. It’s important to keep that in mind when reviewing this data – any of these starting words are good and will give you a good chance to solve the Wordle puzzles. The point being, as noted in the previous report: don’t get fixated on “the best” starting word. Nevertheless, the data is still interesting (at least to me).

Here’s a table of the raw results:

1 rank word mean result first rank first mean result first worst case difference top 25 2 1 LEAST 1.017237 20 81.07 228 -19 STAY 3 2 DEALT 1.018016 64 94.17 266 -62 IN 4 3 STOLE 1.019342 39 87.7 232 -36 IN 5 4 LEANT 1.020182 19 80.68 220 -15 STAY 6 5 TRAIL 1.020572 23 82.63 232 -18 STAY 7 6 ROAST 1.020754 32 85.84 272 -26 IN 8 7 SLATE 1.021823 10 74.06 228 -3 STAY 9 8 SOLAR 1.022425 33 85.84 242 -25 IN 10 9 STONE 1.022694 80 97.65 263 -71 IN 11 10 RAISE 1.023222 1 62.54 173 9 STAY 12 11 STALE 1.023447 15 78.18 228 -4 STAY 13 12 STAIR 1.023595 46 89.81 268 -34 IN 14 13 TRIAL 1.023599 34 86.18 232 -21 IN 15 14 SONAR 1.024435 53 91.09 270 -39 IN 16 15 IRATE 1.025149 3 65.98 200 12 STAY 17 16 LEAPT 1.025409 99 100.36 265 -83 IN 18 17 TRAIN 1.025626 57 92.27 277 -40 IN 19 18 AROSE 1.025834 4 68.15 187 14 STAY 20 19 ALONE 1.025873 18 80.39 193 1 STAY 21 20 ATONE 1.026401 21 81.72 196 -1 STAY 22 21 CLOSE 1.026405 90 99.34 256 -69 IN 23 22 YEAST 1.027605 84 98.16 266 -62 IN 24 23 SCALE 1.028068 51 90.71 262 -28 IN 25 24 REACT 1.028363 24 82.83 257 0 STAY 26 25 ALIEN 1.028783 35 86.56 229 -10 IN 27 26 SLICE 1.029207 94 99.76 301 -68 28 27 STEAL 1.029861 79 95.91 246 -52 29 28 RENAL 1.030377 29 84.34 224 -1 30 29 ALERT 1.030433 12 74.77 207 17 OUT 31 30 STARE 1.030494 8 73.51 234 22 OUT 32 31 ARSON 1.031334 100 100.5 270 -69 33 32 AISLE 1.031438 16 78.86 202 16 OUT 34 33 SNARL 1.032404 82 97.97 249 -49 35 34 TRADE 1.032564 25 83.3 276 9 OUT 36 35 CANOE 1.03275 49 90.05 223 -14 37 36 TREAD 1.032845 81 97.8 276 -45 38 37 SAUTE 1.033058 37 86.7 228 0 39 38 TRICE 1.033153 44 89.08 286 -6 40 39 ARISE 1.033222 2 65.62 173 37 OUT 41 40 ISLET 1.033317 95 99.91 280 -55 42 41 NOISE 1.034127 65 94.21 268 -24 43 42 STORE 1.034322 28 83.77 251 14 44 43 PLATE 1.034435 60 92.73 265 -17 45 44 CRANE 1.034708 22 82.2 276 22 OUT 46 45 TRACE 1.034799 14 77.05 257 31 OUT 47 46 CRATE 1.034881 13 75.91 257 33 OUT 48 47 TENOR 1.036223 47 89.84 269 0 49 48 ROUTE 1.036691 48 89.88 260 0 50 49 CASTE 1.03738 42 88.05 255 7 51 50 RATIO 1.037731 69 94.61 197 -19 52 51 ALTER 1.037765 6 72.66 207 45 OUT 53 52 LATER 1.038341 7 72.72 207 45 OUT 54 53 LANCE 1.038367 68 94.55 284 -15 55 54 PARSE 1.038428 45 89.45 277 9 56 55 SCARE 1.038722 26 83.44 245 29 57 56 SANER 1.038748 5 72.32 228 51 OUT 58 57 PEARL 1.038766 70 94.75 277 -13 59 58 PLANE 1.039402 89 99.29 297 -31 60 59 ADORE 1.039498 54 91.47 247 5 61 60 RESIN 1.03977 87 98.74 252 -27 62 61 SNARE 1.039918 9 73.65 228 52 OUT 63 62 SAUCE 1.040398 86 98.29 257 -24 64 63 RINSE 1.040411 40 87.73 252 23 65 64 CAUSE 1.041148 88 99.18 257 -24 66 65 RISEN 1.041152 73 95.24 252 -8 67 66 SCORE 1.041923 71 94.89 264 -5 68 67 LEARN 1.041958 17 79.94 224 50 OUT 69 68 CLEAR 1.042001 55 92 261 13 70 69 LATHE 1.042209 72 95.16 257 -3 71 70 CATER 1.042308 27 83.58 257 43 72 71 LASER 1.042425 11 74.39 213 60 OUT 73 72 CADRE 1.042642 91 99.55 317 -19 74 73 SNORE 1.042958 30 85.6 244 43 75 74 AIDER 1.043201 78 95.9 226 -4 76 75 GRATE 1.0433 41 87.74 286 34 77 76 TAPER 1.043387 56 92 277 20 78 77 SPARE 1.043621 67 94.35 277 10 79 78 SHALE 1.045201 66 94.33 249 12 80 79 CRONE 1.047202 83 98.07 297 -4 81 80 BLARE 1.04845 85 98.29 303 -5 82 81 SHEAR 1.048735 77 95.72 247 4 83 82 TEARY 1.049389 38 87.05 207 44 84 83 ROUSE 1.049433 61 93.23 254 22 85 84 HEART 1.049796 59 92.66 273 25 86 85 PALER 1.050359 63 93.76 277 22 87 86 LOSER 1.050494 31 85.8 224 55 88 87 GREAT 1.050697 96 100.06 286 -9 89 88 SIREN 1.050849 36 86.61 252 52 90 89 HATER 1.051429 52 91 273 37 91 90 TAMER 1.053833 75 95.37 282 15 92 91 SHARE 1.054114 43 88.28 247 48 93 92 LARGE 1.054673 62 93.52 282 30 94 93 SHIRE 1.055725 93 99.72 280 0 95 94 URINE 1.058298 92 99.58 263 2 96 95 GLARE 1.05874 58 92.37 282 37 97 96 YEARN 1.06016 76 95.66 225 20 98 97 LAGER 1.062014 98 100.23 282 -1 99 98 LINER 1.064933 74 95.35 236 24 100 99 EARLY 1.065825 97 100.17 223 2 101 100 LAYER 1.06955 50 90.7 222 50

In the previous analysis, we suggested the “best” starting words as LEAST or TRACE for hard-mode or SLATE for easy-mode. In this first+second analysis, our “best” starting word of LEAST holds up. It comes out on top here again. Here however, TRACE gets dropped from the top-25 entirely. SLATE holds on to a top-10 ranking but drops from “best” to number 7 (still very good).

Some big movers in this are LEAPT which moves from 99th in the first guess results, all the way to 16th in the first+second simulation results; STONE moving from 80th to 9th; CLOSE from 90th to 21st; DEALT moving from 64th all the way to number 2.

Words that would move into the top-25 after this analysis are:

word new rank old rank spots moved LEAPT 16 99 83 STONE 9 80 71 CLOSE 21 90 69 DEALT 2 64 62 YEAST 22 84 62 TRAIN 17 57 40 SONAR 14 53 39 STOLE 3 39 36 STAIR 12 46 34 SCALE 23 51 28 ROAST 6 32 25 SOLAR 8 33 25 TRAIL 13 34 21 ALIEN 25 35 10 words moving into the top-25 starting words

We also have some big movers moving out of the top-25, including SNARE which was ranked at 9 and is now 61st; ARISE was our number 2 word and is now 39th; SANER was 5th and is now 56th.

Words that move out of the top-25 are:

word new rank old rank spots moved LASER 71 11 60 SNARE 61 9 52 SANER 56 5 51 LEARN 67 17 50 LATER 52 7 45 ALTER 51 6 45 ARISE 39 2 37 CRATE 46 2 37 TRACE 45 14 31 STARE 30 8 22 CRANE 44 22 22 ALERT 29 12 17 AISLE 21 16 16 TRADE 34 25 9 words moving out of the top-25 starting words

These results suggest that there are likely guess-words outside the top-100 first-guess rankings that would be top-100 starting words, perhaps even better, perhaps even top-25. However, as noted, I don’t know how many more CPU resources I want to devote to this analysis. I did, however, try one of the favorite starting words, ADIEU, which is not in the top-100 first-guess rankings. It ranked 315th in the first guess simulation results. In running first+second simulations, ADIEU does move up significantly, all the way to 98th, but not into the top-25 starting words, at 1.061061 average remaining possibilities after two guesses.

I’ll be changing my guesser to pick from these new top-25 starting words. We’ll see if it has much impact on the overall turns-to-win of the guesser.

It takes about an hour to run all the simulations required for this first+second analysis for any given starting word. If you have one you’d like me to try, let me know and I can see how it does.

Update March 26, 2022:

I ran simulations on the new top-25 words shown above and made a new top-25 based on turns-to-win as well as failures (for hard-mode), including the popular favorite ADIEU. Here’s that data:

1 word turns to win failures succcess 2 SLATE 3.228101 3 99.87% 3 LEAST 3.230069 1 99.96% 4 TRACE 3.233102 1 99.96% 5 REACT 3.247615 3 99.87% 6 CRATE 3.249674 6 99.74% 7 STALE 3.256288 3 99.87% 8 STARE 3.258568 4 99.83% 9 LEANT 3.258778 2 99.91% 10 TRAIL 3.259436 4 99.83% 11 TRIAL 3.260624 3 99.87% 12 RAISE 3.262587 5 99.78% 13 ALTER 3.264731 1 99.96% 14 LATER 3.272451 4 99.83% 15 SANER 3.272767 3 99.87% 16 CRANE 3.273397 1 99.96% 17 ROAST 3.273515 2 99.91% 18 TRAIN 3.27383 1 99.96% 19 IRATE 3.274935 3 99.87% 20 AROSE 3.275249 2 99.91% 21 DEALT 3.276116 2 99.91% 22 SNARE 3.277778 5 99.78% 23 LEARN 3.277971 3 99.87% 24 ALERT 3.280208 0 100.00% 25 SCALE 3.281629 1 99.96% 26 CLOSE 3.283362 1 99.96% 27 ARISE 3.284165 4 99.83% 28 ALIEN 3.284288 5 99.78% 29 TRADE 3.287695 1 99.96% 30 ALONE 3.288069 4 99.83% 31 STOLE 3.289303 0 100.00% 32 STAIR 3.297051 3 99.87% 33 STONE 3.297227 1 99.96% 34 LASER 3.298352 3 99.87% 35 AISLE 3.30052 3 99.87% 36 SONAR 3.301821 3 99.87% 37 SOARE 3.302255 3 99.87% 38 ATONE 3.303726 1 99.96% 39 YEAST 3.313666 4 99.83% 40 SOLAR 3.318162 2 99.91% 41 LEAPT 3.321057 1 99.96% 42 ADIEU 3.439809 8 99.65%

After this new adjustment, the words we added to the top-25 from our original top-25 are: CLOSE DEALT ROAST SCALE TRAIN TRIAL

And the words we removed from the top-25 are: AISLE ALONE ARISE ATONE LASER TRADE

In the end, LEAST holds up as, if not the best, certainly one of the best starting words. Likewise, ADIEU remains outside the top results.