140plus.com – Another Twitter App Bites The Dust

In 2010, I introduced 140plus.com as a sort of anti-Wordpress (“anti” in the sense of opposite, not in opposition to), or i.e. a zero-config blogging platform, using just your Twitter ID and requiring no new signup process.

It was a Java webapp with a front-end and REST API, mobile-friendly responsive, somewhere between the micro-blogging of Twitter and the full-suite, unlimited configuration of WordPress.

It always had a modest following, but it was low overhead and a nice portfolio site, showing front-end HTML, CSS, and Javascript and backend Java REST API, so I left it running all these years.

Recently however, something Twitter changed broke the Twitter API integrations, and while I looked at a few quick fixes, it ended up being more trouble than it was worth to diagnose and get the service working again, so I’m shutting it down. Thanks Twitter. I’ve been speaking about this general destruction of the Twitter third-party app ecosystem for years. I’ve had to shut down a number of services over the years due to changes in Twitter’s policies and at this point, anything beyond the most basic integrations are just a waste of time and energy. 140plus.com was the last Twitter-centric app I’ll ever build.

Twitter is a different kind of animal these days.